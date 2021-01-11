Hundreds flout lockdown rules in pubs and gyms in Lancashire
- Published
"Hundreds of incidents" of people ignoring lockdown restrictions in Lancashire have been reported over the weekend, police say.
They include people in pubs and gyms in Preston and Blackpool.
Lancashire Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said people were "stretching excuses" as the "NHS and public services are creaking".
Under England's lockdown rules everyone should stay home unless for exercise, work, shopping or medical appointments.
Mr Woods said in a tweet it was a "sadly busy weekend concerning blatant COVID breaches" with "not enough people staying home".
The force said incidents include:
- A man filming outside the Covid testing centre in Berkeley Street, Preston on Saturday afternoon
- Three men inside The Bridge Pub in Lytham Road, Blackpool on Sunday afternoon
- People training inside a gym in Roman Way, Preston, on Friday evening
- A group inside the Old Hall pub in Heysham Road, Heysham, on Friday night
On Monday England's chief medical officer warned the next few weeks will be "the worst" of the coronavirus pandemic for the NHS.
Professor Chris Whitty urged people to minimise all unnecessary contact with others as the UK goes through the "most dangerous time" of the pandemic.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk