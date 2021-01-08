Covid-19: Mass testing rolled out in Burnley amid rise in cases
Mass testing is being rolled out in Burnley amid a rise in Covid-19 cases, the town's council leader has said.
Mark Townsend warned the next few weeks will be "critical" but mass testing will be an "important tool in our armoury to get on top of the virus".
He called on anyone over the age of 18 to book a coronavirus test even if they don't have symptoms.
The Lancashire town currently has one of the highest infection rates in the north west, the latest figures reveal.
The latest public health data shows that Burnley has 891.8 cases per 100,000 people - the highest rate in Lancashire.
"We have an extremely difficult situation in Burnley at this time and it's going to get worse before it gets better," said Mr Townsend.
Mr Townsend added: "One in three people have the virus but don't get symptoms.
"These carriers of the virus are much more likely to let their guard down and pass it on to relatives or a friend that could end up in hospital as a result."
The move to symptom-free testing in Burnley comes as Lancashire's directors of public health made a joint plea to faith communities to stop communal worship and prayer to help control the spread of the virus.
Currently, most people can only have a test if they already have symptoms but the government would like to roll out mass testing in areas with high-infection rates.
This follows a pilot scheme in Liverpool, where everyone living or working in the city was offered a voluntary test.
Cases in the city fell from 635 per 100,000 people in mid-October to 99 by mid-December.
