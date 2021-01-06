Coronavirus: Lancaster University students in rent strike over 'exploitation'
- Published
Almost 600 students at Lancaster University are withholding rent claiming that they are being treated as "cash cows" during the pandemic.
Many students in halls of residence signed up to the rent strike claiming they had been "lured" back to campus with the promise of in-person teaching.
Others are angry they are being charged for rooms they cannot occupy due to lockdown restrictions.
The university said it would "make up" for changes to face-to-face teaching.
Strike organiser, Owen Arkley, 21, said many students were "trapped" on campus after the travel ban was enforced on Tuesday or being made to pay for campus accommodation they legally cannot return to.
"All teaching is now online but even when cases were rising in Lancaster a few weeks ago, we were promised at least some of the teaching would be in person," he said.
"It's unfair exploitation."
In an open letter to the university, students said they had been "lured back to campus" with a "false promise that in-person teaching would be a feature of student life".
More than 580 students have requested a rent reduction of 50% for those currently living on campus, and a full rent waiver for those who are unable to access their rooms.
Greg Florez is studying first-year Linguistics and Philosophy, but was unable to return to campus due to the lockdown.
The 18-year-old, from north London, said the university had "failed" students.
Mr Florez said he will not be paying rent which is due on 8 January.
"Why should we be paying for rooms that are empty, that we aren't using?
"We are being treated as cash cows, not as people."
It comes after Manchester University students occupied a building in a protest against "extremely high" rents in November.
The government has urged universities and private hall providers to be "fair and clear in their decisions about rent charges".
A spokesperson for Lancaster University said classes would be a "mix of online and face-to-face" teaching.
"Government advice in the last few days has meant we have had to stagger the start of face-to-face teaching for some subject areas.
"We continue to look at options that will make up for any alterations to previously planned face-to-face provision in this rapidly-changing situation."
