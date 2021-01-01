Hyndburn New Year's Eve party organiser fined £10k
- Published
A New Year's Eve party organiser has been fined £10,000, police have said.
Officers found about 80 people at the event in Hyndburn, described as a "shocker" by Lancashire Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods.
He said it was a "very different" New Year's Eve - usually the force's busiest night - as the county faces a ban on parties under tier four rules.
He tweeted that officers had been "predictably seeing an increase in reports from public of house parties".
In a series of posts on his 16th consecutive New Year's Eve shift, he said they had received reports of "assaults, house party fights, sadly domestic abuse and people reaching crisis".
Demand now increasing-themes assaults,house party fights,sadly domestic abuse & people reaching crisis.I spent strike of midnight on foot with cops searching for a high risk missing person.Just resuming from assisting with the arrest of a violent drink driver - welcome to 2021!! pic.twitter.com/krApIsro2k— DCC Terry Woods (@DCCWoods) January 1, 2021
The Hyndburn party followed another event on Christmas Day in the area in which 100 people gathered under a motorway bridge in Huncoat.
The event was filmed and shared on social media, before police traced the DJ and gave him a £200 fine.
