Killed Burnley biker, 22, 'couldn't wait to be a dad', says girlfriend
- Published
The girlfriend of a young father-to-be who was killed in a motorbike crash has said "he couldn't wait to be a dad".
Lewis Taylor, 22, of Burnley, died when his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Yaris car in Harold Street, Burnley two days before Christmas.
Kayleigh Ruth said: "He went on a day out with his friends on his bike [but] he never came home."
Paying tribute, she said: "I will always make sure our baby girl knows who her dad was."
'Couldn't wait'
It is thought Mr Taylor had been riding in convoy with a number of bikers, when one of the bikes collided with a red Toyota Yaris, said police.
"Lewis was a well-loved stepdad, boyfriend and daddy-to-be," said Kayleigh Ruth.
"I'm due to give birth to our daughter in March and Lewis couldn't wait to be a dad. He was a happy, outgoing person who was always smiling and who would help anyone."
"Life will never be the same again. Lewis will always be in our hearts each and every single day. I will always make sure our baby girl knows who her dad was."
She added Mr Taylor would be "sadly missed by everyone".
Lancashire Police are investigating the fatal crash which occurred on 23 December. Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.