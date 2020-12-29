Preston stabbing: Family pay tribute to 'beloved boy'
- Published
The "devastated" parents of a murdered 16-year-old boy have paid tribute to their "beloved" son.
Sarmad Al-Saidi died four days after being stabbed at a house in Chatham Place, Preston, last Wednesday.
His parents said they would remember him as a "very happy boy" who always had a "smile on his face".
Jamie Dixon, 18, of Clayton Avenue, Leyland, and two boys aged 16 and 17, have appeared before Preston magistrates charged with murder.
They are due to appear at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday.
Lancashire Police said Sarmad was found with stab injuries to his chest and legs.
Paying tribute, his parents said: "We are absolutely devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved son.
"Sarmad was very family oriented and was very close to his two brothers, who miss him dearly.
"Our son will be remembered for being a smart, helpful, forgiving and compassionate boy who would help anybody who needed it."
They added: "At this difficult time our family would like to appeal for calm, love, peace and prayers in the name of Sarmad."
Dixon and the two other teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had initially been charged with attempted murder as Sarmad fought for life in hospital.
But these charges were upgraded to murder as he passed away in hospital surrounded by his family.
A 20-year-old man and two women, aged 28 and 36, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.