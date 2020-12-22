Covid: Health chief's warning over mixing at Christmas
- Published
Lancashire's director of public health has warned families to act responsibly as they make the "hard choice" over whether or not to meet at Christmas.
Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said there was "no single scientific reason that would make us believe that it's ok to mix at Christmas time, even for a day".
"Just because we can, doesn't mean that we should," he said.
"There is no hiding the fact" Covid-19 cases are increasing in the county, he added.
Dr Karunanithi told an online press conference held by the Lancashire Resilience Forum the best way to control transmission and avoid the county going into atier four was to act responsibly.
People were told to continue social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands, and to ventilate their homes by opening windows for up to 20 minutes each hour, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Dr Karunanithi added: "If we really stick to that and avoid mixing wherever possible with other households, then we will come out of 2020 and into the new year in a far better position with the virus."
Currently in tier three, up to three households in Lancashire can form a bubble for Christmas Day only.
Households can only be part of one extended bubble, people should not stay overnight and Christmas bubbles should only meet in private homes, places of worship, gardens or outdoor public spaces.
