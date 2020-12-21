Lancaster transphobic attack sees 14 teenagers arrested
Fourteen teenagers have been arrested over two serious assaults, one of which involved transphobic abuse.
The teenagers, aged 14-17, were held on suspicion of assault following the two attacks in Lancaster in October.
A 19-year-old man suffered a broken eye socket and a woman, 20, also required hospital treatment after one of the incidents.
Four people were also assaulted in Williamson Park, in what Lancashire Police described as a hate crime.
Police said a couple had been walking with friends in Penny Street on the night of 3 October when youths started to verbally abuse them during the first incident.
'Dragged by hair'
The man was then punched in the face, fracturing his eye socket, while the woman was also punched, dragged to the ground and kicked several times.
Both were taken to Royal Lancaster Hospital.
On 24 October a group of friends in Williamson Park were verbally abused with one of the victims subjected to transphobic abuse, police said.
Officers said a man in his 20s was hit on the back of the head, requiring hospital treatment, while a teenage girl was pulled to the ground by her hair and kicked.
Another teenage girl who tried to call 999 had her phone knocked out of her hands and was also dragged by her hair.
Insp James Martin said: "These were two particularly shocking and violent incidents where several people, without provocation, were targeted.
"Everyone has the right to live free from fear of abuse. Abusing someone simply because of who they are is unacceptable."
The suspects are from Lancaster and Morecambe and have since been released under investigation.