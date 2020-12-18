Leyland Solicitor cleared of stalking deputy district judge ex-wife
A Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) solicitor has been cleared of stalking his ex-wife after she had an affair.
Scott Ainge was found not guilty of stalking deputy district judge Kate Ainge, 41, but was convicted of three computer misuse offences.
Mr Ainge used the CPS computer system to find details about Ms Ainge's new partner, Liverpool Crown Court heard.
The 48-year-old, of Camellia Drive, Leyland, will be sentenced on 19 January.
The jury cleared him of a fourth offence under the Computer Misuse Act and earlier in the trial it had been directed to return a not guilty verdict for a fifth count of the same nature.
