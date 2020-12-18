Rolls-Royce: Nuclear works bid to save Barnoldswick jobs
- Published
A Rolls-Royce site threatened with job cuts should be repurposed to produce nuclear reactors to ensure jobs are saved, a council has said.
Lancashire County Council has called on the government to help save almost 500 jobs at risk at Barnoldswick.
Engineering giant Rolls-Royce said the plant would still have employees under current plans, despite moving some production to Singapore and Spain.
The government has been approached for comment.
Labour opposition leader, councillor Azhar Ali, who raised the motion at a full council meeting, said: "This is not just about jobs in Barnoldswick, but the heart and soul of manufacturing in Lancashire.
"The supply chain will haemorrhage possibly thousands of jobs as a result of the action Rolls-Royce are taking."
He has called for a meeting between the prime minister, local authority leaders, company bosses and union officials to discuss the proposal.
In August, Rolls-Royce announced plans to move some of its jet engine fan blade production to Singapore and cut 350 jobs, and another 140 roles are under threat with the transfer of work on aero-engine structures to a Spanish company.
"The solution is already there, repurpose the factory over a transition period to become a training centre and a centre of excellence for manufacturing of components for [those reactors]," Mr Ali said.
'National disgrace'
Unite regional officer Ross Quinn welcomed the support from Lancashire County Council and said it was "essential" the government provides the necessary support to ensure the long-term future of Barnoldswick, which he described as "vital to the manufacturing success of Lancashire".
"This is now becoming a national disgrace, if Rolls-Royce and the government continue to abandon these people it will not be forgiven or forgotten," he said.
A spokeswoman for Rolls-Royce said fan blade work for the Joint Strike Fighter programme, Trent 700 engines and a technical hub would remain at the site.
"Future engines will use composite fan blades, which we have developed and invested in heavily with support from the UK government," she said.
"Barnoldswick will have an important role to play in developing this technology and we will continue to consult with trade unions, employee representatives and local stakeholders on our proposals for the future of the site."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk