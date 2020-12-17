Coronavirus: Lancashire to remain in tier 3 restrictions
- Published
Lancashire will remain in England's highest tier of Covid-19 restrictions, the BBC understands.
Local leaders were informed of the government's decision before an official announcement in the House of Commons by Health Secretary Matt Hancock.
Tier three means hospitality venues across Lancashire will continue to be restricted to takeaway service only.
Household mixing in all indoor and most outdoor settings is also still banned.
'Sacrificed'
Visit Lancashire said the news was "heartbreaking" while Kate Shane, head of Blackpool Cluster Merlin Entertainments Group, which runs Blackpool Tower, said it was "catastrophic" for the local economy.
She was part of a lobbying group which hoped to have the town moved down into tier two.
"It's devastating news, Blackpool's infection rates were below the national average," she said.
"The local authority has gone above and beyond with the measures it has taken to make sure this is a safe destination."
Beth Burrows, who runs Fylde-based Enchanted Events, said: "I'm absolutely gutted."
She said her company would not be able to go ahead with plans to stage its first pantomime.
"Blackpool's cases had gone down," she said. "We were so excited. It means all the entertainers will have lost their jobs, too."
But Graham Jewell, who owns a coffee shop in Bispham, said he had been "expecting" the decision and understood why it had been made.
"You can't relax the rules at Christmas and move us into tier two," he said. "It's been sacrificed so people can mix at Christmas."
"You can't risk doing both; saving lives is more important."