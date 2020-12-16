Blackpool mermaid statue approved despite 'bad luck' fears
A mermaid-inspired statue branded an "unlucky omen" has been approved for installation despite objections from a conservation official.
The £35,000 Call From The Sea artwork planned for Talbot Square, close to the town hall, was narrowly approved by Blackpool Council on Tuesday.
Conservative group leader Tony Williams previously called it an "unlucky omen".
The council's conservation officer said it would "cause an unacceptable level of harm" to nearby listed buildings.
In the meeting, where approval was granted by five votes to four, councillor Andrew Stansfield said he did not "have a problem" with it, but suggested it should be erected on the promenade away from listed buildings.
'Tempt fate'
Councillor Jo Farrell said she was "a big fan of the statue" and that Blackpool "needs more art".
Writing on social media, Mr Williams previously said the mythical sea creatures often appear in British folklore as omens of ill fortune "foretelling disaster and provoking it".
"I don't think Blackpool needs any more bad luck or needs to tempt fate."
In a report to the committee, a conservation officer had also warned the 2m (6ft 6in) bronze statue, which is scheduled to be erected in April, would be set close to four listed buildings including the Grade-II listed cenotaph.
He stongly recommended refusal of the plan "in the heart of the oldest part of the Conservation Area, designated in 1984 to protect the historic civic core of the town."
Liverpool-based artist Laurence Payot, who designed the statue, which was originally inspired by mermaids.
However, she said her final work does not have any direct mermaid traits and was derived from the images of sea goddesses "who usually symbolise fertility and motherhood, and the protection of the environment and of all living things".
Labour-run Blackpool Council said the statue is part of plans to regenerate the town and is funded by grants.