Lancashire FA in grassroots football U-turn
- Published
The Lancashire FA has made a U-turn over its decision to suspend grassroots football due to Covid-19 fears.
The decision just over a week ago sparked a backlash from footballing figures including ex-Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage.
Lancashire FA had said its priority was "to protect the community" over Christmas.
But it has decided to reverse the decision due to "updated professional medical health advice".
Adult and youth matches and training can now resume in the eight areas - Pendle, Burnley, Hyndburn, Rossendale, Blackburn with Darwen, Ribble Valley, Preston and South Ribble - where it was previously banned until January.
Lancashire FA said it had worked with The FA and government "to identify methods to mitigate the risks originally identified" and this had "enabled a change in health advice".
Chief executive Simon Gerrard had made the announcement followed talks with local authorities and health officials.
The suspension had affected 900 teams and about 27,000 players.
Lancashire has been in tier three since lockdown ended.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk