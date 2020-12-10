Eden Project North: Morecambe Bay given £1.2m funding
- Published
The northern version of the Eden Project has been given £1.2m towards the next stage of design work for the proposed site in Morecambe.
The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership (LEP) is funding work needed for Eden Project North to prepare a planning application to be submitted next year.
The Eden Project charity, which hopes to open the attraction in 2024, said it was "excited" at the announcement.
The LEP said the project would give the area an economic boost and create jobs.
Last month, the Eden Project asked the government for £70m towards the £125m cost of the scheme planned for Morecambe Bay, which it estimates will attract one million visitors a year and employ more than 400 people.
"If successful, the Eden Project North will provide immense economic benefits to Lancashire and the wider region," said Steve Fogg, LEP chairperson.
"It is going to make a huge impact on the local economy... it is going to be a huge attraction for Lancashire, it will support tourism and support the whole economic region of the coastline."