Blackpool hotel roof fall: Boy, 13, seriously injured
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a fall from a hotel roof.
The teenager suffered serious head and facial injuries in the fall, which happened on Albert Road in Blackpool at about 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken by air ambulance to Liverpool's Alder Hey Children's Hospital where he is in a serious but stable condition.
Lancashire Police said officers were investigating the exact circumstances of the fall.
The boy also suffered a number of suspected fractures in the fall.
Police said the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had been informed.
"Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the boy, 13, was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital for treatment," a spokeswoman added.
"He has suffered serious head and facial injuries, as well as a number of suspected fractures and is in a serious but stable condition."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk