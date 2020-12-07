Blackpool baby death: Police launch murder investigation
A baby girl has died after she was found seriously injured at a house in Blackpool prompting a murder investigation, police have said.
The four-month-old was found at a property in Onslow Road, Layton, on Thursday.
Lancashire Police said the baby died at Alder Hey Children's Hospital on Sunday.
Jordan Lee, 28, of Onslow Road, appeared in court on Saturday charged with attempted murder.
A post-mortem examination will now be carried out to establish the cause of the baby's death, police said.
Det Insp Mark Dickinson said: "My thoughts remain very much with this baby's wider family and they are being supported by specialist officers," he added.