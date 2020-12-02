M&S stabbing: Two women attacked in Burnley store
Two women have been seriously injured in a stabbing at a Marks & Spencer store, police have said.
Officers were called following reports of an attack inside the store in St James Street, Burnley, Lancashire, at 09:30 GMT.
Both women have been taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 57-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.
Inquiries are ongoing but police believe this is an isolated incident and no-one else is thought to have been involved.
Police have confirmed a knife has been recovered and officers have stepped up patrols in the area.
