Girl, 8, held at knifepoint in 'terrifying' Penwortham burglary
- Published
An eight-year-old girl and her grandfather were held up at knifepoint by burglars at a home in Lancashire.
The child and her 82-year-old grandfather were unhurt but "extremely shaken" after also being threatened with a screwdriver, police said.
The four men ransacked the house in Hawkhurst Road, Penwortham, at 18:00 GMT on Saturday and stole cash.
They also took personal belongings in the "terrifying" burglary, before fleeing in a dark SUV vehicle.
Det Con Nick Steenbergen said it was a "shocking incident which must have been terrifying for the victims."
He added: "Thankfully, they were not physically hurt but have been left extremely shaken.
"These individuals were prepared to use weapons and threats in order to steal and we are following a number of lines of enquiry."
Police have appealed for witnesses or information. They said the offenders were white, short and aged in their mid-twenties to early thirties.
