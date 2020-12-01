St Annes stabbing: Woman held on suspicion of murdering man
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man found with fatal stab injuries at a house in Lancashire.
The man in his 50s was pronounced dead by paramedics at the house in North Houses Lane, St Annes on Monday afternoon.
A police spokesman said a 55-year-old woman had been arrested.
He added a crime scene remained in place and there would be a visible police presence in the area over the coming days.
Lancashire Police detectives are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Ch Supt Ian Whitehead said: "I know this incident will cause a great deal of shock in the community, but I would like to reassure residents that our dedicated officers are working hard to establish the full facts behind the man's death."
