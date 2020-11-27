Covid-19: Lancaster 'could move to lower tier' in review
Lancaster could be moved into a lower tier than the rest of Lancashire when the government reviews its Covid-19 rules in December, a Tory MP has said.
Council leaders had asked for the area to be split into two tiers when the national lockdown ends on 2 December to reflect differences in virus rates.
However, the plan was rejected and Lancashire was placed in tier three.
David Morris said Lancaster could now be "looked at separately" if it sees improvements by 16 December.
The latest government figures show a wide difference in the rates of cases across Lancashire, with Hyndburn seeing the highest rate - 407.2 cases per 100,000 people - on 22 November, while Lancaster registered 102 cases per 100,000, the lowest rate in the area, on the same day.
The Morecambe and Lunesdale MP said he had raised Lancaster's lower case rate during a "helpful briefing" with Health Minister Ed Argar and understood "other factors" meant the whole area had been placed in tier three.
Lancashire politicians reacted angrily to the tier announcement on Thursday, having made a case to the government for Hyndburn, Rossendale, Burnley, Pendle and Preston to be placed in tier three and Fylde, Wyre, Lancaster, Chorley, South Ribble, Ribble Valley and West Lancashire in tier two.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock set out the reasoning behind the tier decisions in a written ministerial statement, with the first review of the tiering scheduled for 16 December.
In a statement on Facebook, Mr Morris said he had been given "a commitment that if the epidemiology improves in the next two weeks in our area alone, it will be looked at separately to the rest of Lancashire".
Analysis - Mike Stevens, BBC Radio Lancashire political reporter
This will come as welcome news to politicians, residents and business owners in North Lancashire, who had begged the government to consider the area separately from the rest of the county.
Coronavirus rates in places like Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre are similar to those in large parts or Cumbria, which will be placed in tier two.
Local politicians are now hoping that when the restrictions are reviewed after a fortnight, ministers look at Lancashire as 14 separate boroughs rather than a single area.
In a similar move, Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard has asked the government to explain why the town had been included in tier three after there had been a "consistent and sustained decline" in infection rates.
Blackpool had an infection rate of 205.1 per 100,000 people on 22 November, down from 291.2 per 100,000 a week earlier.
The Conservative MP said he wanted to see a more nuanced approach, as Lancashire was a "significant geographical area made up of distinct and diverse communities", adding that the government should "replace a pan-Lancashire approach with more localised tiers".
