Blackpool's giant mirror ball to be restored by Illuminations team
- Published
Blackpool's giant mirror ball artwork is to be given its "sparkle" back by the Illuminations team, the town's council has said.
All 47,000 tiles of the revolving seafront installation will be replaced by the council's team and students from Blackpool and the Fylde College.
The council said the sea air had "taken its toll" on the 4.5-tonne ball, which has stood on the promenade since 2002.
A spokesman added that it would be reinstalled for the 2021 summer season.
The £60,000 refurbishment cost will from the council's maintenance budget.
The work - They Shoot Horses, Don't They? - was created by artist Michael Trainor and takes its name from the 1969 film.
The movie tells the story of a seaside dance marathon and its advertising poster featured a large mirror ball.
The council's spokesman said the restoration would take about six months and would see restorers use about 1,000 tubes of tile adhesive.
He added that the work would also include an overhaul of the internal bearings to ensure it can fully rotate every minute.
Councillor Gillian Campbell said the town was looking forward to the mirror ball "returning to sparkle for people to enjoy".
"Our natural environment is beautiful, but inevitably, the sea salt air takes its toll on the mirror tiles over a long period of time," she added.
The 19-year-old mirror ball was last restored in 2010.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk