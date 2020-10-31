Cricket legend Jimmy Anderson to have Burnley street named after him
Cricket legend James Anderson is to get a street in his home town named after him.
The Lancashire and England fast bowler is to receive a new accolade from Burnley, which has already made him a Freeman of the Borough.
Burnley Council meeting passed unanimously a motion recognising his achievement of becoming the the first fast bowler to take 600 test wickets.
The 38-year-old passed the milestone in the summer.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports that the motion was proposed by mayor Wajid Khan, who said: "This council honours James Anderson being the first-ever test match fast bowler to achieve this historic milestone by naming a Burnley borough road/street in the name of James Anderson.
"He has been a great ambassador for the borough, having been born and bred in Burnley, as well as starting his cricketing career at Burnley Cricket Club.
"James is an excellent role model for Burnley youngsters as he has demonstrated it's possible to achieve their goals and aspirations and reap the rewards of hard work."
Mr Khan said the chosen street should be near where Mr Anderson was born and brought up and urged the Queen to recognise him with a knighthood.
