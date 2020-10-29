Covid-19: Some Blackburn families 'ignoring guidelines'
- Published
Families "making their own judgements" on coronavirus guidelines are keeping rates high in Blackburn with Darwen, the public health director has said.
The Lancashire borough has recorded the highest infection rate in the country despite being subject to additional Covid-19 measures for months.
Professor Dominic Harrison said some households were "not complying completely" with self-isolation and social mixing guidance.
He wants a short national lockdown.
Mr Harrison said a circuit-breaker would provide "a much better chance" to stop rising cases.
But the prime minister has said he hopes the tier system will avoid a national lockdown.
Lancashire moved into tier three - the top level of England's coronavirus restrictions - on 17 October but Blackburn with Darwen has had additional measures in place since July.
"What's becoming increasingly obvious is that tier three is the right medicine at the wrong dose," Mr Harrison said.
Mr Harrison predicted that in 28 days "we're going to find that we exit tier three all over the north of England at a level of coronavirus confirmed cases that's higher than that which we entered".
"The evidence suggests that if you go for a harsher, shorter, earlier, complete lockdown you have a much better chance of stopping rising rates of the virus," he said.
Taking children - other than those of key workers - out of schools and more distanced learning "would also make a big impact" on reducing cases, he said.
"Everyone's fed up, including the people like me trying to do something about it," Mr Harrison added.
"People are making their own judgements because they've lost patience with the measures to shut community transmission rates down.
"We need to work very hard with communities on that, and I think in the end that's going to be the thing that makes the biggest difference."
- THREE TIERS: How will the system work?
- SOCIAL DISTANCING: Can I give my friends a hug?
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- SYMPTOMS: What are they and how to guard against them?
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk