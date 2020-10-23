Longton stabbing: Woman charged with murder after death of man, 75
A woman has been charged with murdering a 75-year-old man who died of stab wounds.
Raymond Conlan died shortly after being found at a house in Cedar Grove in Longton, Lancashire on 6 March.
Elizabeth Birtwistle, of no fixed address, was arrested and later detained under the Mental Health Act.
The 32-year-old appeared at Preston Crown Court and will be brought before the same court on 15 January for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
