Blackpool homeless night shelter to reopen as winter approaches
A homeless night shelter for young people that closed when the coronavirus lockdown began is to reopen.
The Streetlife shelter in St John's Square, Blackpool will offer emergency beds from 1 November.
The shelter shut its doors in March when government-funded schemes began accommodating homeless people in B&Bs to reduce Covid-19 transmission.
Chief executive Jane Hugo said with winter approaching, "we know there are people out there who need us".
"The government has reviewed the guidelines and we are confident we can reopen safely," she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Streetlife, which assists 18 to 25 year-olds, will reduce the number of beds it offers from eight to four in order to meet coronavirus regulations, but Ms Hugo said it was hoped measures taken during the pandemic to move more homeless people into permanent accommodation would reduce demand.
However, she said the shelter was still needed as despite council efforts, "some young people are still slipping through the net".
Streetlife will also be increasing the opening hours of its day centre on Buchanan Street from four to five days a week.
