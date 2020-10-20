Coronavirus: Blackpool visitors 'plummet' after Tier 3 move
- Published
Having the highest tier of Covid restrictions imposed during Blackpool's "busiest" fortnight has been "catastrophic", said tourism bosses.
Visitor numbers have "plummeted" since Lancashire went into "very high alert" on Saturday, said Blackpool Council.
Normally, three millions visitors head to the Golden Mile in the last two weeks of October for the illuminations.
Councillor Alan Cavill said bookings were "dire" and fears the lockdown could cost the tourism sector £130m.
'Nobody's here'
Colin Sinderson operates Blackpool Cinderella Carriages along the promenade.
He said: "It's dead. We're down 90% on our takings. Nobody's here."
Under tier three, people are advised to avoid travelling into and staying overnight in very high alert level areas.
Pubs, which do not serve substantial meals have been forced to close, as well as casinos, bingo halls, bookmakers and betting shops.
"The government advice is what it is," councillor Alan Cavill, director for communications and regeneration at Blackpool Council said.
"We are open... and all we can say is that you are safe when you come here."
But he admitted that visitor numbers had "plummeted" with 70% of cancellations reported at hotels and attractions.
He added it was noticeably quiet for people walking through the town's illuminations since the tougher measures came into force and following Nicola's Sturgeon's warning for people in Scotland not to travel to Blackpool.
"Businesses have stocked up, took on extra staff ready for a bumper two weeks.
"It's dire. It is more like the end of the season in November than the busiest two weeks of the year."
"It's incredibly upsetting."
He said Blackpool Council was writing to the government along with Blackpool MPs Paul Maynard and Scott Benton calling for more financial help.
President of Stay Blackpool, Claire Smith, said the tougher restrictions were "devastating" and would put many hotels and bed and breakfasts out of business.
"Without a shadow of a doubt many will close - and never reopen."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk