Kestrel nest could delay £250m Bolton shopping centre
- Published
Plans for a £250m shopping centre in Greater Manchester face delays after a kestrel was found nesting nearby.
Demolition work was due to start on Crompton Place shopping centre in Bolton in January, but has already slipped to March.
The discovery of the nest in the nearby Town Hall clock tower means works could be delayed by another five months due to noise rules, councillors heard.
Plans for the site include a hotel, office space, and retail units.
Bolton Council's Director of Place Gerry Brough said the "falcon situation" determined the level of noise allowed during nesting season which runs from the end of March until September.
He said: "If we don't meet the spring for vacant possession of the site and start demolition we will have to aim for September 2021 as clearly the nesting season will always remain the same.
"It will be spring of next year or autumn. It certainly won't be summer."
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported how agreements had been made with 66 of the 72 leaseholders and owners in the centre to relocate or be compensated.
Mr Brough said the council had been negotiating with owners "for some time" and "compulsory purchase orders will be used if the last half dozen continue to be problematic in terms of reaching an agreement".
Councillor Nick Peel told the meeting there was public scepticism about the project and people wanted to see "cranes in the air and boots on the ground".
He said: "The council must be up front about any delays. We all want this to be a resounding success.
"It's so important for our borough that this goes ahead."
