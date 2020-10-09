Chorley A&E unit closed during pandemic is to reopen
An A&E department which closed to free up capacity during the coronavirus pandemic is to reopen two months later than planned after a delay in recruiting enough doctors.
The unit at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital shut in March so more staff could work at the Royal Preston.
It was due to reopen in September but was delayed after only half of the required staff could be found.
The department is now set to reopen on 2 November.
Locum doctors will be employed to ensure the reopening, with the ongoing recruitment process continuing.
The Local Democracy Reporter Service said while seven out of the required 12 "senior decision-maker" posts were filled last week, only two had started work and the remainder would arrive over the next two months.
The unit will operate between 08:00 and 17:00 BST seven days a week, running a reduced adult-only service.
That means children who need A&E treatment will continue to be taken to the Royal Preston, although the Chorley urgent care centre will remain open to them.
