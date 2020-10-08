Reedley deaths: Man charged with murdering mother and daughter
A man has been charged with murdering a mother and daughter whose bodies were discovered in a fire-damaged house.
Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead at their home in Reedley, Lancashire, on 1 October.
Shabaz Khan, of Ribble Avenue, Burnley, is accused of two counts of murder and one count of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, Lancashire Police said.
The 51-year-old will appear at Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A 44-year-old woman from Burnley, arrested earlier on Thursday on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and aiding and abetting murder, remains in custody.
Police have previously confirmed Dr Sacharvi died "as a result of pressure to the neck" and had been assaulted.
Vian was found badly burnt inside the house but the cause of her death has yet to be determined, the force added.
