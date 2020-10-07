Lancashire's walk-in Covid-19 test sites to close
Five walk-in coronavirus testing facilities in Lancashire are due to close amid questions over the supply of testing materials.
The sites in Preston, Burnley, Hyndburn and Pendle were designed to monitor both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, without appointment.
But they are to be wound down after the government said it could no longer order the necessary testing kits.
The Department for Health and Social Care declined to give a reason.
The walk-in sites were created when Covid-19 cases began to surge in parts in Lancashire, with Preston among the first cities in England to come under stricter lockdown conditions.
It was hoped the centres would increase the numbers of people being tested and offer a deeper insight into the number of people infected with the virus without showing symptoms.
New nationally-run testing venues will open in each Lancashire district but they will be appointment only and will only test people with symptoms.
A Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) spokesman said the changed organisation of testing will not reduce capacity.
However, Pendle Council deputy leader David Whipp condemned the move as a "dangerous" and "a disgrace".
Lancashire's director of public health Dr Sakthi Karunanithi said he had been informed it was not possible to order any more testing kits for delivery after 11 October.
"As the supply of kits is reducing, we are increasing other modalities of testing," he added.
He said the sites were due to close by the end of the month but the closures were brought forward.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the walk-in sites, which were run by Lancashire Resilience Forum, carried out almost 39,000 tests.
They will shut on 11 October, with the exception of the facility under the Preston Market canopy, which closes later on Wednesday.
Mr Whipp, who is also the Liberal Democrat leader for the county council, said was "a disgrace and it's dangerous for local people because it's inhibiting their capability to get tested".
He said tests are "rationed" on the national system so people were "really struggling" to book tests, whereas the community-run centres were unaffected.
He added: "The key thing is, they can set up as many sites across the county as they like, but if the laboratory capacity isn't there to process the tests, those tests are rationed and you cannot get appointments or home test kits."
He said a community-run site set up in Colne only last Saturday will now have to close on Sunday.
The DHSC has been asked to clarify why it has been unable to order more testing kits.
