Police given more time to quiz mum and daughter murder suspect
- Published
Police investigating the deaths of a mother and her daughter have been given extra time to question a man arrested on suspicion of their murders.
Dr Saman Mir Sacharvi and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead inside their fire-damaged home in Reedley on Thursday.
Lancashire Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question a 51-year-old Burnley man, who was also held on suspicion of rape and arson on Monday.
A second man has been released without charge.
Dr Sacharvi, 49, has been described as a "well-loved and well-liked colleague" in a tribute issued by Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.
She had worked in the trust's specialist perinatal community mental health team since February, most recently at its Daisyfield site in Blackburn.
Dr Sacharvi had been assaulted and died "as a result of pressure to the neck", a police spokesman said.
Vian was found badly burnt inside the house, but the cause of her death has yet to be determined, he added.
