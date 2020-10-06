BBC News

Fleetwood fishmonger saves 'one in 30 million' orange Canadian lobster

image copyrightSea Life Blackpool
image captionThe "extremely rare" orange-coloured lobster was saved by a fishmonger in Lancashire

A "one in 30 million" orange Canadian lobster has been saved from the pot by a fishmonger and sent to live out its days in an aquarium.

The apricot-hued arthropod, which are normally a speckled dark brown colour, was found by Steve Atkinson in a delivery to his shop in Fleetwood.

He said he called Sea Life Blackpool after spotting the crustacean, which "stood out dramatically" in the box.

Sea Life curator Scott Blacker said its colouring was "extremely rare".

"Its striking and extremely unusual orange colour is actually only found in one in 30 million," he said.

"It really is something very special."

image copyrightSea Life Blackpool
image captionThe lobster will now permanently live in the main tank at Sea Life Blackpool

He said the lobster, which Mr Atkinson found in September, had completed a 21-day quarantine and would now go "on permanent display to the public in one of our main tanks".

"We will, of course, be ensuring it has a forever caring and loving home," he added.

