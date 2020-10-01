Kristaps Muzikants death: Skelmersdale man who lied about murder jailed Published duration 4 minutes ago

image copyright Lancashire Police image caption Janis Mikitovs offered no explanation for the attack

A man who "lied and showed no remorse" after stabbing a friend to death in Lancashire has been jailed.

Kristaps Muzikants, 30, died from catastrophic internal bleeding after being stabbed by Janis Mikitovs on 28 March after a night drinking in Skelmersdale.

Mikitovs had been celebrating his 36th birthday at his house in Acregate, Preston Crown Court heard.

He was found guilty of murder and must serve at least 16 and a half years.

Mr Muzikants died from a single knife wound which penetrated his liver and sliced through a major vein, police said, after the birthday celebrations "turned to tragedy".

Lancashire Police said Mikitovs offered no explanation for the violence.

image copyright Lancashire Police image caption Kristaps Muzikants died from a single stab wound

He initially told officers his friend had gone outside and he had found him injured in the street.

He later changed his story but claimed he had no knowledge of how Mr Muzikants received the injury.

Det Ch Insp Gareth Willis said: "Janis Mikitovs has shown no remorse and told lies to try and cover up what he did.

"He has offered no explanation for his actions and I know Kristaps family have found that especially hard to come to terms with."

