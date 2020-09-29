Man who poured petrol inside Blackpool bank surrenders
Published
An 80-year-old man in a mobility scooter who sparked a 12-hour stand-off with police after going into a bank and pouring petrol inside has surrendered.
Emergency services were called to the Halifax Bank on Church Street, Blackpool just after 14:00 BST on Monday.
The man gave himself up at 02:00 and was detained under the Mental Health Act, Lancashire Police confirmed.
He surrendered after negotiations with officers, the force said.
A spokesman said: "A cordon will remain in place around the bank while investigators attend. "
