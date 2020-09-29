Man who poured petrol inside Blackpool bank surrenders Published duration 1 hour ago

image caption Emergency services were called at about 14:10 BST to the Halifax Bank in Church Street

An 80-year-old man in a mobility scooter who sparked a 12-hour stand-off with police after going into a bank and pouring petrol inside has surrendered.

The man gave himself up at 02:00 and was detained under the Mental Health Act, Lancashire Police confirmed.

He surrendered after negotiations with officers, the force said.

A spokesman said: "A cordon will remain in place around the bank while investigators attend. "

