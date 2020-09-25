Covid-19: Household mixing ban for Wigan, Stockport and Blackpool Published duration 4 minutes ago

image copyright Reuters/Phil Noble image caption The areas join other regions where people are advised not to meet in public spaces

Coronavirus restrictions are to be tightened again in Stockport and Wigan and introduced in Blackpool for the first time amid rising cases.

People will be banned from mixing with other households in their homes or private gardens from midnight.

Wigan's weekly infection rate rose to 107 cases per 100,000 on 20 Sep. Stockport had 71 cases per 100,000 in the same week and Blackpool had 70.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the measures would be kept under review.