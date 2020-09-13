Coronavirus: Two Lancashire hospitals limit visits Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Blackpool NHS Trust image caption Blackpool Victoria Hospital is restricting visitors

Two hospitals in Lancashire have reintroduced visiting restrictions after a local rise in Covid cases.

Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Clifton Hospital are bringing in the changes with immediate effect.

Bosses said only visits for end-of-life patients and sick children would continue as normal. Birthing partners are also allowed.