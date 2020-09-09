Coronavirus: Poulton-le-Fylde bars and restaurants close due spike Published duration 9 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Google image caption There have been 16 new cases of the virus in the week ending 5 September

Three neighbouring bars and two restaurants in a town near Blackpool have shut amid a coronavirus outbreak.

The venues around Breck Road in Poulton-le-Fylde shut temporarily "due to a recent rise of positive cases".

They all posted the same statement on social media saying it was a "difficult, but sensible decision".

Boca Cafe Bar, Rumba Bar, The Tipsy Cow and Cinco's Mexican Restaurant in Breck Road and cocktail bar The Alley on Breck Mews are all closed.

Current data shows the number of positive cases have tripled in the Fylde coast market town in the week between 29 August and 5 September, with 16 new cases equating to 14.3 per 100,000 population.

In the previous week it had five cases.

"Due to the recent rise of positive cases of Covid-19 in the area, we have made the difficult, but sensible decision to close our venue for this week," the statements posted on Facebook said.

"Our main priority and concern making this decision is the safety of our customers and staff.

"We are working closely with other venues and following the correct government guidelines and policies to ensure that we can reopen in the safest possible way."

The venues said all bookings will be cancelled for this weekend and the decision would be reviewed next week.

The BBC has contacted Wyre Council for comment.