M55 crash: Biker killed 'happiest when riding his bike'

image copyright Family photograph image caption Andrew Wallbank was "a fun character who wore his heart on his sleeve", his family said

A motorcyclist killed in a motorway crash was "happiest riding his bike with twin brother", his family said.

Andrew Wallbank, from Blackburn, died when a collision with a car on the M55 on Sunday threw him off his Suzuki bike and he was then hit by another vehicle.

His family said the 32-year-old was "a fun character who wore his heart on his sleeve" and they were "heartbroken".

Two people held on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving have been released under investigation.

'Huge hole'

The crash happened on the westbound carriageway between the Fulwood and Kirkham junctions at 21:00 BST when an Audi A4 collided with Mr Wallbank's motorbike, Lancashire Police said.

The force said a Ford Focus then hit him after he had fallen from his bike. Mr Wallbank died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Audi, a man aged 40 and a woman aged 29, were arrested and have since been released while inquiries continue.

Paying tribute to Mr Wallbank in a statement, his family said they were "truly heartbroken at the news and loss of Andrew".

"He was at his happiest when riding his motorbike with his twin brother or surrounded by his family and friends," they said.

"Andrew will be greatly missed by many and leaves a huge hole in our family."

