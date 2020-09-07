Lancashire

M55 crash: Two arrested after motorcyclist dies

  • 7 September 2020
M55 motorway Image copyright Google
Image caption The M55 is expected to be shut until midday

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a motorway crash.

A motorbike collided with a car and then the bike crashed into van on the westbound carriageway of the M55 in Lancashire, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Part of the motorway is expected to be shut between Kirkham and Fulwood until about 12:00, police said.

