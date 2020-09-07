Image copyright Google Image caption The M55 is expected to be shut until midday

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist was killed in a motorway crash.

A motorbike collided with a car and then the bike crashed into van on the westbound carriageway of the M55 in Lancashire, police said.

The motorcyclist died at the scene at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.

Part of the motorway is expected to be shut between Kirkham and Fulwood until about 12:00, police said.

