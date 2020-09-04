Image copyright Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Blackpool Victoria Hospital plans to resume more non-emergency treatments

About 500 patients have been waiting for more than a year for non-emergency surgery at a Blackpool hospital due to coronavirus, new data reveals.

Pearse Butler, chairman of the board for Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said there was "a massive backlog" as it had been "effectively operating for four months as an emergency hospital".

It now plans to double theatres for non-emergencies from three to six.

The breast cancer screening programme is also due to resume this month.

At a recent meeting of the hospital board, Mr Butler said there were concerns over meeting waiting time targets "not just in Blackpool, but the whole country".

The hospital had 514 patients waiting more than a year for non-emergency surgery during the peak of the pandemic, hospital data showed.

Theatres were used at a reduced capacity due to more hygiene requirements.

Appointments backlog

Some patients were also reluctant to undergo surgery due to concerns over coronavirus, but testing procedures had since boosted confidence, the hospital said.

However, there were concerns that only about 75% of cancer patients had started treatment within the target time of 62 days following an urgent referral. Nearly 80 patients had waited more than 104 days.

Some delays faced by cancer patients have been blamed on backlogs in other services.

The hospital board said it planned to draw on the private health sector to tackle waiting times.

Changes to test procedures meant people could isolate for shorter periods before surgery, enabling some short-notice operations, the board said.

It added that there had been successful results due to a recent system for emergency ward appointments, arranged for some patients after they had called the NHS 111 service.

Berenice Groves, executive director of operations at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: "We are seeing on average around 14 to 20 patients a day being booked in on appointments. We will see that start to increase."

More patients were also spending shorter periods in hospital as they could now be discharged at weekends rather than having to remain in wards until Monday, the board said.