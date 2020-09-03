Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tightened Covid-19 measures were lifted in Rossendale on 26 August

A spike in Covid-19 cases in an area of Lancashire has been linked to an outbreak at a childcare facility.

Parents, whose children attended the pre-school in Whitworth last week have been notified and told to self-isolate.

And a small number of licensed premises have voluntarily closed after being linked to a rise in cases.

Enhanced measures were lifted in the borough of Rossendale on 26 August but it now has one of the highest rates of new virus cases in England.

Jake Berry, MP for Rossendale and Darwen, said while he does not believe stricter restrictions are necessary at this time "that may change rapidly because of the nature of this disease".

'New normal'

He added that "we are all just going to have to live in a world where we accept that if there is an increase in cases, which becomes severe and there is wider community transmission...that our new normal in life may be that we tightened and release restrictions".

Rossendale originally faced tighter restrictions along with the rest of Greater Manchester and east Lancashire because of the wider region's overall infection rate and concerns that the virus was being spread between households.

But the restrictions were lifted after the borough maintained low infection rates compared with other areas.

The council said it is aware of "a recent small surge in coronavirus cases" in Rossendale and is monitoring the situation closely.

A small number of bars and restaurants in Rawtenstall and Haslingden have reported staff and customers who have tested positive since 28 August.

These premises will remain closed until a deep clean is undertaken and all staff have tested negative, the council said.

Councillor Alyson Barnes, Rossendale Borough Council leader, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that she doesn't know whether Rossendale will go back into tighter restrictions, adding "it depends on what happens in the next few days".

"Everyone needs to redouble their efforts on things like hand washing and social distancing," she added.

Analysis

By Daniel Wainwright, BBC England Data Unit

Rossendale was freed from some of the restrictions affecting east Lancashire because its rate of new infections was low.

The latest data shows it recorded 47 cases in the week to 30 August, up from just nine the week before.

Its rate per 100,000 population stands at nearly 66, one of the highest in England.

This was driven in particular by 16 cases recorded on 28 August and 12 so far on 30 August, although figures for up to five days ago are subject to daily revision.

