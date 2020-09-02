Image copyright OLI SCARFF Image caption Enhanced Covid-19 measures have been lifted in Burnley and Hyndburn

Lockdown measures to stop the spread of Covid-19 have been eased in parts of Lancashire.

People living in Burnley and Hyndburn can now socialise indoors in groups of up to two households.

Tightened measures were imposed at the end of July amid a rise in cases.

The Department of Health and Social Care said it would continue to work with local leaders to "keep all local restrictions under constant consideration".

Councillor Miles Parkinson OBE, leader of Hyndburn Borough Council, previously welcomed the news that the enhanced restrictions were to be lifted but warned that residents must not become complacent.

Leader of Burnley Council, Charlie Briggs, also called on residents to remain vigilant, adding "I know it has been tough but your sacrifice has paid off".

The measures have also been lifted in Stockport, parts of Bradford, excluding Bradford city and Keighley town, parts of Calderdale, excluding Halifax, and parts of Kirklees, excluding Dewsbury and Batley.

But the government has made a U-turn on its decision to ease measures in Trafford and Bolton following a rise in coronavirus cases.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: "We are working closely with leaders and local authorities across Greater Manchester and Lancashire in response to the changing situation and we keep all local restrictions under constant consideration."

According to government rules, people living in these areas can now:

Socialise in groups of up to two households indoors or in private gardens

Stay overnight at somebody else's home but must try to social distance

Book close contact services such as facials and brow or eyelash treatments

Visit bowling alleys, roller rinks, soft play centres and casinos

