A primary school has been targeted in a suspected arson attack days before it was due to reopen.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fire at Devonshire Primary School in Blackpool on Tuesday evening.

A statement on the school website said the attack had caused "cosmetic" rather than structural damage.

It said staff were doing all they could to ensure pupils could return on Thursday as planned.

"We will contact parents and carers again later today with further updates," the statement continued.

The school said the fire, which broke out in apparatus in the playground, was "hugely disappointing" and had caused "great shock".

"Thanks to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, the fire was quickly put under control and we are fortunate that the damage is cosmetic and not structural," the statement said.

"We are continuing to work closely with Lancashire Police and the fire investigation team."

Lancashire Constabulary said officers were looking for a fourth suspect.

