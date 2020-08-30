Image copyright Google Image caption The 20-month-old girl fell from a car near the Eastgate Retail Park in Accrington

A toddler has been hit by a car after falling from another vehicle.

Police believe the 20-month-old girl fell from the rear door of a Toyota Prius before being hit by a Peugeot in Accrington at 15:00 BST on Saturday.

Two local men aged 32 and 29, thought to be the driver and a passenger of the Prius, have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and are in custody.

The child was taken to Manchester Children's Hospital for treatment for head injuries.

The Peugeot driver, a woman in her 50s, was not injured in the crash at the junction of Eastgate and the exit to Eastgate Retail Park, and has not been arrested.

Det Insp Paul Langley said: "The girl is currently receiving medical treatment to establish the seriousness of the injuries.

"We would appeal for any witnesses who may have seen what happened or who have dashcam footage of the incident.

"Furthermore, if you saw the yellow Prius in the car park before the collision, please get in touch."

