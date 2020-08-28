Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Lancashire Police said "numerous boxes" filled with bags of cannabis were uncovered

Cannabis with an estimated street value of £4.5m has been seized from a warehouse after "a strong smell" led neighbourhood police to the building.

Lancashire Police said the find on Commercial Street in Oswaldtwistle on Wednesday was one of the biggest ever drugs seizures in the county.

Det Ch Insp Tim Brown praised the "fantastic proactive work" of the community officers who found the drugs.

A force spokesman said no arrests had been made in connection with the find.

He said officers believed the warehouse was being used as a "drugs distribution centre" and that "numerous boxes" filled with bags of cannabis were uncovered.

He added that anyone with information about the warehouse or CCTV footage from the area should contact police.