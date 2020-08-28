Image caption The driver of the HGV suffered minor injuries after the lorry flipped onto its side

A lorry has overturned in Preston, Lancashire, causing traffic congestion in the area.

Millennium Road has been closed by police after the HGV flipped onto its side at the junction of Bluebell Way and Longridge Road earlier.

Parts of Bluebell Way have been closed while a clean-up operation gets under way by Lancashire Police.

The force has advised people to avoid the area. The driver suffered minor injuries, said police.