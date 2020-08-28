Overturned lorry causes traffic congestion in Preston
- 28 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A lorry has overturned in Preston, Lancashire, causing traffic congestion in the area.
Millennium Road has been closed by police after the HGV flipped onto its side at the junction of Bluebell Way and Longridge Road earlier.
Parts of Bluebell Way have been closed while a clean-up operation gets under way by Lancashire Police.
The force has advised people to avoid the area. The driver suffered minor injuries, said police.