A cyclist has died after being found unconscious on a country road, police have said.

The man in his 50s was found by a driver near a farm on the A682 in Gisburn at about 12:50 BST on Sunday.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said though the motorist called for help, the man died "a short time later".

He added that while police do not believe the cyclist's death was suspicious, officers were "trying to piece together exactly what occurred."

Appealing for information, Sgt Marc Glass said he did not believe any other vehicles were involved in the man's death or that it was suspicious.

However, he said the force "would like to hear from anybody who was in the area and saw him before he died, or anyone who has dashcam footage which captured part of his journey".

