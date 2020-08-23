Image copyright Peter McDermott/Geograph Image caption The rave was at Entwistle Reservoir, police say

More than 150 people attended an illegal rave at a reservoir overnight, Lancashire Police has said.

It was held at Entwistle Reservoir, near Blackburn where extra restrictions banning gatherings are in place.

Police said the rave was "stopped quickly" and they arrested the organiser and seized his equipment.

Deputy Chief Constable Terry Woods said he was "disappointed" by the event, while the county's public health director called it "unacceptable".

Major fines ahead

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi tweeted that "1000s of young people and households are sacrificing their freedom whilst a small minority behave irresponsibly".

He added there could be "serious consequences to our health and economy if this leads to more cases".

On Friday, he said more than 80% of coronavirus transmission in parts of Blackburn and Pendle were due to people from different households mixing.

"That's why we are putting out a very clear message - do not socialise with people you don't live with."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Extra testing and restrictions have been in place in Blackburn since July

A government spokesman said a rise in coronavirus cases "continues to be due to social mixing between younger age groups of 20-39 year olds".

From Friday, police can fine organisers of illegal gatherings of more than 30 people, such as raves, a maximum of £10,000.

People who attend gatherings and do not wear face coverings, where it is mandatory, can be given a £100 fine, doubling on each offence up to £3,200.

Police forces in England said they have dispersed hundreds of illegal gatherings since coronavirus restrictions were initially enforced in March.

