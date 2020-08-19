Image copyright Google Image caption Police are treating both incidents in Poulton as linked

A man has been charged after two elderly men were attacked with knives in their homes in Lancashire.

An 89-year-old was slashed on his neck and arm on 11 August in Wyresdale Avenue, Poulton, police said.

Five days later, a 94-year-old man was slashed with a knife at his home in Stanley Avenue, police added.

Michael Green, 34, of Yew Tree Road, Blackpool, has been charged with two offences of aggravated burglary and one offence of fraud.

He is expected to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court later.

