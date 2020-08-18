Image copyright Google Image caption The gathering at Waheed's Buffet and Banqueting Hall on Sunday was dispersed by police

A restaurant where police broke up a wedding reception with more than 100 guests has been temporarily shut down.

Waheed's Buffet and Banqueting Hall in Blackburn was ordered to close for a month due to Covid-19 breaches, the council said.

Police were forced to asked wedding guests to leave after being called to the venue in Randall Street on Sunday.

Two other venues in Lancashire have also been closed under new health protection powers issued to councils.

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said Waheed's was closed down on Monday for one month but a review would take place every seven days.

The same closure order applies to Roberto's Bar and Bistro in Richmond Terrace, Blackburn.

Gary Johnston, from environmental health and public protection, said the aim is "to get them back up and running but with acceptable measures in place that protect everybody and comply with the restrictions".

Image caption The Duke of Wellington was ordered to close at 19:00 BST on Friday

Meanwhile, in Hyndburn, a closure order was served on The Duke of Wellington in Blackburn Road on Friday.

Hyndburn Borough Council said it was "in response to repeated breaches of Covid-19 regulations and other incidents".

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for Lancashire County Council, said while "the majority of our pubs and restaurants are acting responsibly, it was disappointing to see a lack of social distancing being maintained to keep customers safe at this pub".

Roberto's Bar & Bistro confirmed its closure on Facebook and apologised to those with bookings.

"It's out of our hands," the post said.

"Hopefully we can get this issue resolved ASAP".

Waheed's Buffet and Banqueting Hall and The Duke of Wellington have also been contacted for a comment.

Tightened measures to stop the spread of coronavirus were imposed on Blackburn and Hyndburn on 31 July.

